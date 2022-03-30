Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ubisoft Entertainment operates in parts of Europe, Canada and the United States and its primary activities are the production, publishing and distribution of interactive entertainment products. Products include video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons, literary, multimedia, audio-visual products, cinematographic and television works. Some of its brands are Driver, Anno, Endwar and Tom Clancy. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ubisoft Entertainment from €62.00 ($68.13) to €55.00 ($60.44) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €70.00 ($76.92) to €62.00 ($68.13) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €45.70 ($50.22) to €43.50 ($47.80) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ubisoft Entertainment has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.10.

OTCMKTS:UBSFY opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.47. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $16.18.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

