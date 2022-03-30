UBS Group Begins Coverage on J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM)

Equities research analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 9.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SJM. Citigroup reduced their price target on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.77.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $135.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.57. J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $145.82. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.86 and its 200 day moving average is $130.89.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. Analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 27.1% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.7% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile (Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.