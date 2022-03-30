UBS Group Lowers Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Price Target to GBX 650

Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at UBS Group from GBX 685 ($8.97) to GBX 650 ($8.51) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PNXGF. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Phoenix Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Investec upgraded shares of Phoenix Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Phoenix Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 795 ($10.41) to GBX 750 ($9.82) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $700.00.

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

PNXGF opened at $8.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.77. Phoenix Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40.

Phoenix Group Holdings Plc operates as a life and pensions consolidator. The firm specializes in the acquisition and management of closed life insurance and pension funds. It operates through the following segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, Management Services, and Unallocated Group. The UK Heritage contains United Kingdom businesses which no longer actively sell products to policyholders and which therefore run-off gradually over time.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.