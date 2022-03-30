Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Shares Gap Up to $12.20

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.20, but opened at $12.61. Udemy shares last traded at $12.39, with a volume of 1,082 shares traded.

UDMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Udemy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Udemy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Udemy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Udemy from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Udemy in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Udemy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.73.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.41.

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $137.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.34 million. On average, research analysts predict that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Udemy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Udemy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Udemy in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Udemy in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Udemy in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. 0.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Udemy Company Profile (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Udemy, Inc operates a platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform allows to access approximately 183,000 courses in 75 languages.

