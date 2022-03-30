UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.80-7.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.967-1.980 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.95 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNF. TheStreet downgraded UniFirst from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded UniFirst from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UniFirst from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded UniFirst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UNF opened at $190.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.60 and a 200-day moving average of $197.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.01. UniFirst has a 12-month low of $165.52 and a 12-month high of $242.79.

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $486.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.55 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that UniFirst will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.98%.

In other UniFirst news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total transaction of $97,266.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $80,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,025 shares of company stock worth $203,588 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,379,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $500,572,000 after purchasing an additional 76,476 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,675,000 after buying an additional 5,582 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UniFirst (Get Rating)

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.