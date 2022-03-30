United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. DA Davidson cut shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

UBSI stock opened at $36.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. United Bankshares has a 12-month low of $31.74 and a 12-month high of $42.50. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.83 and a 200-day moving average of $36.35.

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 34.26%. The company had revenue of $237.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Bankshares will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $38,248,000. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $477,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,379,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,792,000 after buying an additional 1,202,647 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in United Bankshares by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 410,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,881,000 after purchasing an additional 56,648 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $693,000. 68.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.