United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.40

United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.40 and traded as low as $1.29. United Development Funding IV shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 63,400 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.40.

About United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI)

United Development Funding IV invests in secured loans for the acquisition and development of land into single-family home lots, and the construction of model and new single-family homes. It also makes equity investments in residential real estate. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

