United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $5.23 Per Share

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for United Rentals in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $5.23 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United Rentals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $5.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.97 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.79 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $8.01 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $0.48. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.04 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.42.

URI opened at $365.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $324.81 and its 200-day moving average is $341.97. United Rentals has a 1-year low of $285.59 and a 1-year high of $414.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.84.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total transaction of $534,273.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,326,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,321,000 after acquiring an additional 139,291 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,734 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,785,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 18,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.