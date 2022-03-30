United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. decreased its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 755 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 430.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in United Rentals by 105.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total value of $1,992,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $365.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.97. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.59 and a 52 week high of $414.99. The stock has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.48. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 27.87 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on URI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.42.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

