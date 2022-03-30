urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) Posts Earnings Results

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. urban-gro had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. urban-gro updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of urban-gro stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.35. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,752. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03. urban-gro has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The company has a market cap of $132.89 million and a PE ratio of -37.42.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UGRO shares. Small Cap Consu reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of urban-gro in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of urban-gro in a report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

In related news, CEO Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGRO. UBS Group AG grew its position in urban-gro by 382.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in urban-gro by 97.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in urban-gro during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in urban-gro during the second quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in urban-gro by 482.5% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 76,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 63,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.35% of the company’s stock.

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

