USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.04. USA Truck shares last traded at $21.47, with a volume of 122,543 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on USA Truck from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised USA Truck from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

The firm has a market cap of $196.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

USA Truck ( NASDAQ:USAK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $200.85 million for the quarter. USA Truck had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that USA Truck, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USAK. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 246.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in USA Truck during the third quarter worth $3,568,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in USA Truck by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 78,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in USA Truck during the third quarter worth $160,000. 49.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the following segments: Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

