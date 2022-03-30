USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.04. USA Truck shares last traded at $21.47, with a volume of 122,543 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on USA Truck from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised USA Truck from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.
The firm has a market cap of $196.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USAK. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 246.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in USA Truck during the third quarter worth $3,568,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in USA Truck by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 78,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in USA Truck during the third quarter worth $160,000. 49.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK)
USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the following segments: Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on USA Truck (USAK)
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
- 3 Beat Up Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
- Ralph Lauren Stock Has Made its Line in the Sand
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for USA Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.