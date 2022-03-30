Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Short Interest Update

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZYGet Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,100 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the February 28th total of 115,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

USNZY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

USNZY stock opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.78. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 2.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.33.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile (Get Rating)

Usinas SiderÃºrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; develops steel product solutions; and operates as a distribution center and trading company.

