Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Short Interest Update

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,100 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the February 28th total of 115,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

USNZY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

USNZY stock opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.78. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 2.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.33.

Usinas SiderÃºrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; develops steel product solutions; and operates as a distribution center and trading company.

