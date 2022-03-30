Van ECK Associates Corp Has $8.38 Million Stake in VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB – Get Rating) by 79.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Mendel Money Management lifted its holdings in VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF by 83.5% in the third quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 8,575 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS MBBB opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.39.

