Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $68.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.90 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 6.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VNDA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vanda Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.70 million, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.53. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $21.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 64,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. 99.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 7,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $84,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Williams sold 12,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $133,745.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,015 shares of company stock valued at $334,662. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.