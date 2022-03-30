Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of VNDA opened at $11.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.53. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $659.70 million, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VNDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $68.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.90 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 12.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 7,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $84,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $38,862.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,015 shares of company stock valued at $334,662. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNDA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3,824.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.