Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Position Decreased by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VXF traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,009. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.13 and a fifty-two week high of $200.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.83.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.