Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 312.2% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,016,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,207 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,312,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,655,000 after purchasing an additional 620,151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA opened at $48.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.24. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $43.92 and a 12 month high of $53.49.

