Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSE:VGRO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSE:VGRO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.1088 per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of TSE VGRO traded down C$0.09 on Wednesday, hitting C$31.48. The company had a trading volume of 113,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,350. Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio has a 12-month low of C$29.54 and a 12-month high of C$33.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$31.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$31.85.

