Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Bought by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 516.2% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,748,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,824,000 after buying an additional 3,977,434 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,134,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,287 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,178,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,330 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,674,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,658,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,920 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.08. 6,746,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,907,400. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $77.69 and a twelve month high of $82.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

