Vanilla Network Tops One Day Volume of $16,101.00 (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. In the last week, Vanilla Network has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. Vanilla Network has a market cap of $2.69 million and $16,101.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be purchased for $4.75 or 0.00010053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00046931 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,374.12 or 0.07146193 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,029.61 or 0.99605902 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00054859 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

