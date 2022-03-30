VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. Acquires 1,248 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up 0.6% of VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 4,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

Shares of IBM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $131.98. 97,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,194,317. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.67.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

