VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. Buys New Shares in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 88.5% in the third quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,403,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,003,000 after buying an additional 659,005 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 783.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 302,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,000,000 after purchasing an additional 268,008 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 59.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 615,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,525,000 after purchasing an additional 229,348 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 28.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,006,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,634,000 after purchasing an additional 224,441 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 27.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 924,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,809,000 after purchasing an additional 197,560 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.96. 26,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278,982. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.35 and a 52 week high of $51.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.10. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.05.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.36). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 43.91% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $298.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 122.12%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GLPI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.43.

In related news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 5,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $267,678.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $1,619,024.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,976 shares of company stock worth $2,349,225 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

