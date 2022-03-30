VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. Sells 1,532 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,755 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 2.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,251,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,522,334,000 after acquiring an additional 363,203 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,930,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,190,833,000 after acquiring an additional 381,744 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 9.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,365,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,193,000 after acquiring an additional 531,070 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 7.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,791,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,811,000 after acquiring an additional 320,990 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 2.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,820,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,071,000 after acquiring an additional 92,421 shares during the period. 41.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

NYSE:BMO traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $119.00. 21,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,864. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.66. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $88.83 and a twelve month high of $122.77. The company has a market capitalization of $77.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 26.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.049 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.44%.

BMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$151.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Europe lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.38.

About Bank of Montreal (Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.