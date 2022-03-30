Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.910-$0.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $494 million-$496 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $505.54 million.Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.020-$4.020 EPS.

VEEV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Veeva Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $285.58.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $215.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.81, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.79. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $166.48 and a 1 year high of $343.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.52.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

