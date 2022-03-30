Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process. Velo3D is a metal 3D, formerly known as JAWS Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK. “
Separately, Bank of America lowered Velo3D from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 4th.
Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that Velo3D will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Velo3D during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Velo3D during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Velo3D during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Velo3D during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000.
