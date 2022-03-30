VentriPoint Diagnostics (CVE:VPT) Trading 6.5% Higher

VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (CVE:VPT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.33. 59,195 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 214,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.28. The firm has a market cap of C$51.33 million and a PE ratio of -11.48.

VentriPoint Diagnostics Company Profile (CVE:VPT)

Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, develops and commercializes diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease worldwide. The company offers Ventripoint Medical System, a medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient's heart chambers.

