Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 76.17% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Venus Concept updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:VERO remained flat at $$1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average of $1.72. Venus Concept has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $3.37.

Get Venus Concept alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Venus Concept by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 970,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 54,510 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Venus Concept in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Venus Concept by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 44,705 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Venus Concept by 71.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 122,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Venus Concept by 49.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 57,425 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Venus Concept (Get Rating)

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Venus Concept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Concept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.