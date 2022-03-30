Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 76.17% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Venus Concept updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ:VERO remained flat at $$1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average of $1.72. Venus Concept has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $3.37.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
About Venus Concept (Get Rating)
Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.
