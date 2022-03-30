Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 397,700 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the February 28th total of 286,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

In related news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners X, purchased 266,666 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,999,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vera Therapeutics by 228.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $66,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of VERA stock opened at $22.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.65. The firm has a market cap of $480.59 million and a PE ratio of -1.67. Vera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $37.11.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.34). As a group, equities analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

About Vera Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.