Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Lifesci Capital

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Lifesci Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vera Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of VERA stock opened at $22.92 on Monday. Vera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $37.11. The stock has a market cap of $480.59 million and a PE ratio of -1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.29 and its 200-day moving average is $21.65.

Vera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.34). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners X, bought 266,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,999,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vera Therapeutics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,733,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vera Therapeutics by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 455,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,161,000 after purchasing an additional 141,063 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vera Therapeutics by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 48,018 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vera Therapeutics by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 49,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $1,079,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

