Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 74.56% and a negative net margin of 3,468.09%.
NASDAQ VSTM traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $1.55. 17,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,411,696. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.13. Verastem has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.94. The firm has a market cap of $282.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.84.
Several analysts recently commented on VSTM shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Verastem in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verastem in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verastem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.
Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.
