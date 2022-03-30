Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50. Verisk Analytics posted earnings per share of $1.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full year earnings of $5.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.14. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Verisk Analytics.
Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The company had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total value of $94,812.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,123 in the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 11,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.
Verisk Analytics stock opened at $214.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.42. The company has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $167.37 and a 1 year high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 30.39%.
About Verisk Analytics (Get Rating)
Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.
