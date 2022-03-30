Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50. Verisk Analytics posted earnings per share of $1.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full year earnings of $5.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.14. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The company had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.11.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total value of $94,812.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,123 in the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 11,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $214.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.42. The company has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $167.37 and a 1 year high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 30.39%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

