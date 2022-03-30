Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Verra Mobility in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

NASDAQ:VRRM traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.00. 647,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,805. Verra Mobility has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $18.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average of $15.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 160.00 and a beta of 1.33.

In related news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 37,500 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 4,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verra Mobility Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.