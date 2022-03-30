Very Good Food (NASDAQ:VGFC) Trading Up 3.5%

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.49. Approximately 823,360 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 771,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.03.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGFC. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Very Good Food in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Very Good Food in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Very Good Food in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Very Good Food during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Very Good Food during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

The Very Good Food Company Inc, a plant-based food technology company, designs, develops, produces, distributes, and sells various plant-based meats and other food alternatives in Canada and the United States. The company offers its products through its wholesale and e-commerce stores, and public markets, as well as the Butcher Shop & Restaurant under The Very Good Butchers brand.

