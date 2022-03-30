Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.60.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vicarious Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Vicarious Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.
RBOT traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.92. The company had a trading volume of 343,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,085. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.67. Vicarious Surgical has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $15.79. The company has a quick ratio of 61.49, a current ratio of 61.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
In other Vicarious Surgical news, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $45,278.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 8,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $36,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,037 shares of company stock valued at $172,242 in the last ninety days.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 38,688.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 815,170 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,399,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,593,000. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vicarious Surgical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vicarious Surgical (RBOT)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.