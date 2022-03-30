Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.60.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vicarious Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Vicarious Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Get Vicarious Surgical alerts:

RBOT traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.92. The company had a trading volume of 343,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,085. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.67. Vicarious Surgical has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $15.79. The company has a quick ratio of 61.49, a current ratio of 61.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Vicarious Surgical ( NYSE:RBOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vicarious Surgical will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vicarious Surgical news, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $45,278.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 8,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $36,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,037 shares of company stock valued at $172,242 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 38,688.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 815,170 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,399,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,593,000. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.