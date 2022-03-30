Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF) Downgraded by HSBC

Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SDCVF. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Vicat in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Vicat from €52.00 ($57.14) to €50.00 ($54.95) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th.
Shares of OTCMKTS SDCVF opened at $39.72 on Monday. Vicat has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $51.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.83.
Vicat SA produces and sells cement, ready-mixed concrete, and aggregates. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete & Aggregates, and Other Products & Services. It offers various cement products, including Portland cement, Portland composite cement, blast furnace cement, slag cement, and Pozzolan cement for the general contractors, such as concrete mixers; manufacturers of precast concrete products; construction and public works contractors; local authorities; residential property developers or master masons; and construction material wholesalers or retail chains.
