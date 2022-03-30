Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Decreased by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Visa by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,422,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,783 shares of company stock valued at $7,489,733. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on V. Mizuho cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $4.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $223.95. The stock had a trading volume of 7,082,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,426,609. The company has a market capitalization of $428.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $216.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.25. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.67 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

