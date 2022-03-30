Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Sowa Financial Group Inc.

Sowa Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,115 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,944 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 2.6% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 41.8% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,441,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881,421 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Visa by 113.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,068,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,603,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751,620 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 85.6% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,721,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,719,828,000 after buying an additional 3,562,125 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,232,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,000,734,000 after buying an additional 3,145,363 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 11.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,165,699,000 after buying an additional 2,446,963 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Erste Group upgraded shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

Visa stock traded up $7.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.12. 8,032,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,158,119. The company has a market capitalization of $436.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.25. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.67 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.83%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,783 shares of company stock valued at $7,489,733 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

