Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Vista Gold stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. Vista Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40. The firm has a market cap of $120.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

