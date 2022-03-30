Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Vista Gold stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. Vista Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40. The firm has a market cap of $120.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88.
Vista Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
