Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) Short Interest Up 53.8% in March

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the February 28th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of VTRU opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.89. Vitru has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $18.48.

Get Vitru alerts:

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vitru had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $29.74 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Vitru will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTRU. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vitru in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Compass Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vitru by 0.7% in the third quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 2,327,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,060,000 after acquiring an additional 16,112 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Vitru by 16.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 19,194 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vitru in the third quarter valued at $69,694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

About Vitru (Get Rating)

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vitru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.