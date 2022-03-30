Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 150 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 160 ($2.10) price target on Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group set a GBX 157 ($2.06) price target on Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 169.38 ($2.22).

Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 127.52 ($1.67) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 128.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 119.27. The company has a market capitalization of £34.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -253.12. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of GBX 105 ($1.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 142.74 ($1.87).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

