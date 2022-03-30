Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Cut to Neutral at DA Davidson

DA Davidson downgraded shares of Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $13.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Volta Inc – Class A from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Volta Inc – Class A from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.19.

Shares of NYSE VLTA opened at $3.33 on Monday. Volta Inc – Class A has a 12-month low of $3.19 and a 12-month high of $14.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLTA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. 20.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

