Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. Canaccord Genuity Group now has a $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $10.00. Volta Inc – Class A traded as low as $4.09 and last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

VLTA has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson downgraded Volta Inc – Class A from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Volta Inc – Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Volta Inc – Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Volta Inc – Class A from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Volta Inc – Class A by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,647 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Volta Inc – Class A by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395 shares during the last quarter. 20.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.96.

