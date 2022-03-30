Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $40.00

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.00 and last traded at $39.56, with a volume of 31732 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wal-Mart de México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get Wal-Mart de México alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.17 and its 200-day moving average is $35.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.66.

Wal-Mart de México SAB de CV engages in the operation of discount warehouses and discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and clubs. It operates through the Mexico and Central America geographical segments. The company was founded by Jerónimo Arango in 1958 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wal-Mart de México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wal-Mart de México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.