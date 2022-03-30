Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Price Target Cut to €38.00

Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from €43.00 ($47.25) to €38.00 ($41.76) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Warehouses De Pauw in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.
OTCMKTS WDPSF opened at $36.27 on Monday. Warehouses De Pauw has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $46.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.39.
WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to more than 5 million mÂ². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 250 sites at prime logistics locations for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.
