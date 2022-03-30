Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Lowered to “Hold” at Danske

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Danske from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WRTBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wärtsilä Oyj Abp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

OTCMKTS WRTBY opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.54. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $3.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp ( OTCMKTS:WRTBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.63%. Research analysts forecast that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company's marine power portfolio includes engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, and integrated powertrain systems; marine systems comprising products and lifecycle services related to the gas value chain, exhaust treatment, shaft line, underwater repair, and electrical integrations; voyage solutions consists of bridge infrastructure, cloud data services, decision support systems, and smart port solutions to enable shore-to-shore visibility, as well as builds end-to-end connected digital ecosystem for shipping; and decarbonization energy services include future-fuel enabled balancing power plants, hybrid solutions, energy storage, and optimization technology, such as the GEMS energy management platform.

