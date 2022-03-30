Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Lowered to “Hold” at Danske

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2022

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBYGet Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Danske from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WRTBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wärtsilä Oyj Abp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

OTCMKTS WRTBY opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.54. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $3.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.63%. Research analysts forecast that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile (Get Rating)

WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company's marine power portfolio includes engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, and integrated powertrain systems; marine systems comprising products and lifecycle services related to the gas value chain, exhaust treatment, shaft line, underwater repair, and electrical integrations; voyage solutions consists of bridge infrastructure, cloud data services, decision support systems, and smart port solutions to enable shore-to-shore visibility, as well as builds end-to-end connected digital ecosystem for shipping; and decarbonization energy services include future-fuel enabled balancing power plants, hybrid solutions, energy storage, and optimization technology, such as the GEMS energy management platform.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.