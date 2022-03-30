Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,333 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.85% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $8,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 4,590.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $288,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James M. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $120,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

NASDAQ:WASH opened at $54.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.35 and a 12 month high of $60.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.75.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 31.26%. The company had revenue of $58.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 49.20%.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

