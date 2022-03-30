Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) to announce $1.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.46. Watts Water Technologies posted earnings of $1.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full-year earnings of $6.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $473.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.78 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 9.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $812,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 62,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $661,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $859,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTS opened at $145.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.91. Watts Water Technologies has a 52-week low of $116.54 and a 52-week high of $212.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.27%.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

