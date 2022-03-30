Wedbush Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Petco Health and Wellness in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Petco Health and Wellness’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS.
Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.
WOOF opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.68 and its 200-day moving average is $20.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1-year low of $16.22 and a 1-year high of $28.73. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.48.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 442.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 262.5% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.
About Petco Health and Wellness (Get Rating)
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
