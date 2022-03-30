Wedbush Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Petco Health and Wellness in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Petco Health and Wellness’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on WOOF. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.55.

WOOF opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.68 and its 200-day moving average is $20.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1-year low of $16.22 and a 1-year high of $28.73. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.48.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 442.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 262.5% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

