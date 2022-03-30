West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.09.

A number of brokerages have commented on WFG. CIBC upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter worth $372,878,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 33,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 20,545 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 13,203 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 984,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,016,000 after purchasing an additional 69,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 298,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,464,000 after purchasing an additional 124,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber stock opened at $87.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.29 and its 200 day moving average is $89.42. West Fraser Timber has a 1-year low of $64.14 and a 1-year high of $102.61.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($1.65). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 28.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.76%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

