Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 86.4% from the February 28th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 391,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 38,748 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Park LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $473,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MHF traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $6.98. 47,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,213. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $8.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0198 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

